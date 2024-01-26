Young Entrepreneur Capitalises on Sneaker Demand

When Taylor McNeillie was 12 years old he sold a pair of Adidas Yeezys on eBay for three times what he bought them for. Now 21, he is one of an increasing number of entrepreneurs capitalising on the demand for the latest sneakers. While Taylor, from Galston in Ayrshire, flips footwear for profit, others make money from designing new shoes or cleaning up used pairs.

Taylor's trainer business became a lucrative side-hustle while he was at school and after, when he began an apprenticeship in aerospace engineering. As his followers and orders increased, he opened a pop-up shop in Glasgow's Princes Square in October 2021. It lasted 10 weeks but it was such a huge success, he left his apprenticeship and opened a permanent shop in the mall in January 2022. His second shop opened in October 2023 in the Silverburn shopping centre near Glasgow. "As soon as we opened the shop it was successful from day one. And it was the first of its kind in the city so it was very, very busy," he sai





BBCWestScot » / 🏆 85. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Entrepreneur accused of 'selling snake oil' after appearing on Dragons' DenGiselle Boxer, who received six offers on Dragons' Den, is accused of preying on vulnerable people with her business selling gold plated ear seeds as an alternative medicine for ME and fatigue.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Glasgow University student takes own life in young offender institutionA Glasgow University student took her own life in a young offender institution months after being sentenced for dangerous driving. The fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is investigating the deaths of the student and another inmate at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Families urge action as inquiry begins into deaths at Polmont Young Offenders InstitutionThe families of two people who took their own lives in Polmont Young Offenders Institution, have urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to take action as a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) begins into their deaths. The inquiry aims to determine the cause of death, the circumstances, and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Waking Up from a Seven-Year HangoverA personal story of a young professional's journey through various jobs and self-discovery.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

Mother slams Scottish Government over lack of mental health support for bullied daughterThe mum of a teenage girl left suicidal after a brutal school bus attack has slammed the Scottish Government after her pleas for better mental health support "fell on deaf ears". Calls for action were made in December after devastating figures revealed that more than 5,300 Scottish children and young people were on waiting lists for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Ukrainian Mum Flees War-Torn Country After Soldier Points Machine Gun at SonA Ukrainian mum fled her war-torn country and moved to Scotland after a soldier pointed a machine gun at her young son. Daria Sezonenka fled her hometown of Kherson after it was occupied by Russian forces and showered with exploding bombs while her friends were tortured and killed.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »