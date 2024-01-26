Reality Star Stephen Bear Made £22,000 from Leaking Sex Tape of Ex-Girlfriend

Shamed reality star Stephen Bear made £22,000 from leaking a sex tape of his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison onto porn website OnlyFans. He charged viewers $9.99 to view the video while posing as 'a billionaire' on social media. Despite his claims, his most valuable asset was selling sexual videos. He now faces having to pay Georgia even more in damages.





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Midwife's TikTok video sparks rage over men's comments in delivery roomA TikTok video made by a midwife cataloguing all the things she has heard men say in the delivery room makes me puce with rage. This is not wholly but in very large part because I almost died giving birth to him.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Police Declined to Confront Army Reservist Before Killing SpreeVideo footage reveals that police were hesitant to confront an Army reservist who later killed 18 people in Maine, fearing it would escalate the situation. The video documents a call between a sheriff's sergeant and an Army Reserve captain discussing the potential threat posed by the perpetrator.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Crypto Scheme HyperVerse Collapses with Fake CEOA crypto scheme called HyperVerse, promoted by Blockchain Global co-founders Sam Lee and Ryan Xu, collapsed after attracting millions of dollars from small investors. The CEO of HyperVerse, Steven Reece Lewis, who appeared at the scheme's launch alongside video messages from Steve Wozniak and Chuck Norris, is now believed to be a fake person. Blockchain Global went bankrupt owing $58 million USD in 2021.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Reality TV Star Reflects on His Career and New EndeavorsA reality TV star reflects on his career and discusses his new endeavors in the culinary world.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Oscar Pistorius Released on Parole After Serving Nine Years for Girlfriend's MurderOscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole after serving nearly nine years in prison for killing his girlfriend and is now at home, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said Friday.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Paul's Thoughts on Watching Reality TV CouplesPaul shares his thoughts on watching reality TV couples and how it feels when things go wrong.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »