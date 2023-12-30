Police Declined to Confront Army Reservist Before Killing Spree

Police who declined to confront an Army reservist in the weeks before he killed 18 people in Maine’s feared that doing so would “throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas,” according to video released Friday by law enforcement. The video, which was released to the Portland Press Herald and then sent to The Associated Press, documents a Sept. 16 call between Sagadoc County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Skolfield and Army Reserve Capt. Jeremy Reamer.

Skolfield was following up with Reamer about the potential threat posed by Robert Card, 40, who carried out the Oct. 25 attacks at a bowling alley and a restaurant. He was found dead two days later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound





