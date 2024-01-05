HEAD TOPICS

Crypto Scheme HyperVerse Collapses with Fake CEO

  • 📰 pcgamer
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 21 sec. here
  • 10 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 40%
  • Publisher: 67%

A crypto scheme called HyperVerse, promoted by Blockchain Global co-founders Sam Lee and Ryan Xu, collapsed after attracting millions of dollars from small investors. The CEO of HyperVerse, Steven Reece Lewis, who appeared at the scheme's launch alongside video messages from Steve Wozniak and Chuck Norris, is now believed to be a fake person. Blockchain Global went bankrupt owing $58 million USD in 2021.

Hyperverse, Crypto Scheme, Blockchain Global, Sam Lee, Ryan Xu, Steven Reece Lewis, Bankruptcy, Fake CEO

A crypto scheme called HyperVerse, promoted by Blockchain Global co-founders Sam Lee and Ryan Xu, collapsed after attracting millions of dollars from small investors. The CEO of HyperVerse, Steven Reece Lewis, who appeared at the scheme's launch alongside video messages from Steve Wozniak and Chuck Norris, is now believed to be a fake person. Blockchain Global went bankrupt owing $58 million USD in 2021.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.