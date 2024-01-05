Crypto Scheme HyperVerse Collapses with Fake CEO

A crypto scheme called HyperVerse, promoted by Blockchain Global co-founders Sam Lee and Ryan Xu, collapsed after attracting millions of dollars from small investors. The CEO of HyperVerse, Steven Reece Lewis, who appeared at the scheme's launch alongside video messages from Steve Wozniak and Chuck Norris, is now believed to be a fake person. Blockchain Global went bankrupt owing $58 million USD in 2021.





