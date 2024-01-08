Families urge action as inquiry begins into deaths at Polmont Young Offenders Institution

The families of two people who took their own lives in Polmont Young Offenders Institution, have urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to take action as a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) begins into their deaths. Katie Allan, who was 21, and 16-year-old William Brown, also known as William Lindsay, died in separate incidents within months of each other in 2018. The inquiry aims to determine the cause of death, the circumstances, and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken.





