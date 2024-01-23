Entrepreneur accused of 'selling snake oil' after appearing on Dragons' Den

A glamorous entrepreneur who became the first person to receive six offers on Dragons' Den has been accused of 'selling snake oil' and preying on the 'most vulnerable and horribly ill people in society'. Giselle Boxer, 31, from Sheffield, appeared on the BBC show last week and asked for £50,000 for a 10 per cent stake in her business, Acu Seeds.

The mother of one said she set up the business, which sells £30 gold plated ear seeds, while on maternity leave, after she used a similar product to 'cure herself from ME'. She received the offer for the full amount from five of the dragons but settled on a smaller offer - £50,000 for 12.5 per cent of the business - from Steven Bartlett, 31, because she is 'spiritual' and 'was told she was going to meet an important man called Steven'. But now various doctors and myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) sufferers have hit out at the BBC and the business for promoting an alternative medicine with no scientific evidence it can help ME or fatigue. Both Ms Boxer and Mr Bartlett have been contacted for commen





