Man dies following assault in Manchester

As Manchester woke up, one of its busiest roads had ground to a halt in the aftermath of a deadly attack. A murder investigation is underway following the death of a 30-year-old man who was assaulted in a traffic light 'altercation' on Kingsway, in Parrs Wood, Didsbury. Emergency services had rushed to the man's aid at around 1.40am today (January 23), but police say he died from his injuries a short time later.

A large cordon was already in place along the A34 well before rush hour this morning, between Queensway and the Parrs Wood Lane junction, where the incident had took place. Rumours had already begun to surface of a shooting, but it's understood these were incorrect. The Manchester Evening News understands the victim was found with stab wounds following the attack. Try MEN Premium now for FREE... just click here to give it a go. Didsbury East councillor Andrew Simcock has since urged residents 'not to speculate' following the tragedy, which was described by officers as 'isolated





