Charlton's winless run continues with defeat to Northampton

Charlton's winless run in League One extended to 10 matches after a 3-2 defeat to Northampton. The visitors took the lead in the seventh minute when Kieron Bowie's through ball was controlled by Tyreece Simpson, who calmly cut past Rarmani Edmonds-Green before beating keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer. Charlton levelled after 20 minutes as Aaron McGowan put Alfie May's low cross from the right of the penalty area into his own net.

Charlton equalised in first-half stoppage time, Tennai Watson drilling across Lee Burge after Freddie Ladapo's original shot was blocked. McGowan produced a goal-line block to deny May in the second period before Addicks wing-back Tayo Edun was sent off for a second bookable offence - both fouls on McGowan. Northampton grabbed a winner just moments from the end of seven additional minutes, substitute Louis Appere tapping home from Mitch Pinnock's pass





BBCNorthampton » / 🏆 32. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League: Aston Villa's impressive season highlights the league's qualityAs we approach the midway point of the campaign, fans have been treated to an abundance of high-scoring thrillers and last-gasp winners. Aston Villa are also in the mix at the top end of the table, with the Villans beating Chelsea, Tottenham, City and Arsenal this season. Newcastle United - who were promoted to the Premier League in just 12 months of their new ownership - sit in the bottom half, which shows just how high the level of competition is. Five UCL spots? Man United and Newcastle's early exits have harmed Premier League chances. It's hard to pick and choose the standout matches so far this campaign, but that is exactly what talkSPORT host and ex-Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has done. Here are his top five games of the season so far.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

£33m revamp to transform Northampton town centrePoliticians from the ruling Conservative group on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have declared a £33m revamp to move Northampton town centre "ahead of the curve". The scheme includes transforming Market Square and other projects financed through various funding streams.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Northampton Saints go top of Premiership with comeback win over Sale SharksNorthampton Saints came from behind to beat Sale Sharks and move to the top of the Premiership. Sale took a 7-0 lead at half-time, but Saints fought back with tries from George Furbank and Luke Cowan-Dickie. A drop goal from George Ford sealed the victory for Saints. This win puts them one point ahead of Exeter at the top of the table. Sale remain in third place.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Northampton Secure Hard-Fought Victory Over CheltenhamNorthampton started the new year with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation-battling Cheltenham. Kieron Bowie's second-half penalty was the only goal of an otherwise drab game as the Cobblers made it seven wins from their last 10 league games.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Northampton snatch victory in thrilling match against ExeterRory Hutchinson's last-minute try helps Northampton win a thrilling match against Exeter, becoming the first winners at Sandy Park since October 2022.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Magennis secures point for Wigan against NorthamptonJosh Magennis' second-half strike secured a precious point on the road for Wigan as they drew 1-1 at in-form Northampton.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »