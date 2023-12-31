HEAD TOPICS

Waking Up from a Seven-Year Hangover

A personal story of a young professional's journey through various jobs and self-discovery.

Hangover, Office, Administrator, Software Start-Up, Self-Discovery

In my mid-twenties I woke up from a seven-year hangover sat in an office. Apparently, I was an administrator. I was working at a software start-up, having tried catering, a corner shop, advertising, the job centre, an internship at Zoo magazine, background acting in a Jude Law movie, flyering, marketing and, through it all, writing fiction. In hindsight, I was asking the world to tell me who I am.

In reply, my manager at the start-up asked me, “Have you checked your Slack?”I swivelled to my left. “No,” I said, opening the tab. On Slack my manager had sent me a message asking, “Have you checked your Asana?” I hadn’t checked Asana either. I opened up another tab. On Asana, a task-management system, my manager had assigned me the task “catch up”. I swivelled left again. “What did you want to catch up about?” Felix was not an obvious object of pity. He was a recent millionaire in his late-twenties, the bad-cop half of the two-man management team that ran our janky software start-up out of a windowless room in an old factory near The Shacklewell Arms in Dalsto

