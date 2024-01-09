Glasgow University student takes own life in young offender institution

A Glasgow University student took her own life in a young offender institution months after being sentenced for dangerous driving, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) heard. Katie Allan, 21, who was also from Glasgow, was found dead in her cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in 2018. Her mother told the hearing her daughter was "terrified" and said her daughter "was being berated by fellow inmates" on the day of her death.

The agreed evidence was heard on the first day of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) at Falkirk Sheriff Court, which is looking into the deaths of Ms Allan and another inmate, William Brown, 16, in separate incidents at Polmont, the Mirror reports. William was remanded in custody after being deemed a "potential risk to public safety" at Glasgow Sheriff Court on October 4, 2018, three days before his death. He was found dead in his cell the day after his suicide watch was stopped because he posed "no apparent risk





Glasgow_Live » / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow Museum Accused of Racial ProfilingA Glasgow museum has been accused of racial profiling after a woman was told not to take pictures in front of artwork. The incident was filmed and shared on social media.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Homelessness in Glasgow: A Look at the Charities Helping Vulnerable IndividualsThe subject of homelessness has dominated headlines in Glasgow in 2023 as the cost of living rises and the city declares a housing emergency. This article explores the work of the Simon Community, a not-for-profit organisation that provides support to rough sleepers in the city.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

CCTV footage shows killers of University of Northampton student being jailedWatch CCTV footage as the killers of University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku are jailed. The killers arrived at a flat on campus under the pretense of buying drugs, but their intentions were to steal and warn the victim off dealing on their territory. A row broke out, leading to a fatal stabbing.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

Campus Antisemitism Hearing Raises Questions on University ResponseThe congressional hearing on campus antisemitism has sparked a debate on how universities handle antisemitism and the boundary between acceptable protest and impermissible speech.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Families urge action as inquiry begins into deaths at Polmont Young Offenders InstitutionThe families of two people who took their own lives in Polmont Young Offenders Institution, have urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to take action as a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) begins into their deaths. The inquiry aims to determine the cause of death, the circumstances, and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid CriticismEmbattled Harvard President Claudine Gay is resigning, saying in a statement Tuesday that it was in the university's 'best interests' so the community could move past the challenges it's facing.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »