Ukrainian Mum Flees War-Torn Country After Soldier Points Machine Gun at Son

A Ukrainian mum fled her war-torn country and moved to Scotland after a soldier pointed a machine gun at her young son. Daria Sezonenka fled her hometown of Kherson after it was occupied by Russian forces and showered with exploding bombs while her friends were tortured and killed. The 32-year-old now lives in Roslin, Midlothian with her six-year-old son, who had a machine gun pointed at him by a Russian soldier who entered their home.

Daria knew she had to escape to find a better life for her family following the raid. She told Edinburgh Live : "When you are under occupation, it is really hard to leave and we struggled to move from Kherson. It was hard watching other Ukrainians flee the country within the first few days of the war because that just wasn't possible for us. It was all luck. "At one point, a Russian soldier came to check on our housing. My son was sleeping in the bedroom and the soldier checked in his room and pointed a machine gun at my son. You can imagine how I felt in that momen





