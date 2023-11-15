Woman savaged by dangerous dog criticizes lenient punishment for carers

A woman left with life changing injuries after being savaged by a dangerous dog as she walked near a local supermarket has hit out after the animal's carers were handed mere five-year bans on owning or controlling animals. Nijole Tamuliene and Jurgis Tamulis were looking after the Japanese Akita, which was subject to a dog control notice requiring it to be muzzled in public and kept on a short leash, for their grown up son.

A court heard they did not comply with the order - because it kept taking its muzzles off. The male dog, known as "Teddy" - the subject of nine previous behaviour complaints - then attacked a 26-year-old man, Ryan Tuck, in Camelon, Falkirk, in June 2022, sinking his teeth into his arm. Just months later it attacked 42-year-old Mrs Terri Brown, also in Camelon, near the Tesco store there, repeatedly biting her on the arm and hand, and trying to attack her face, to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairmen

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Scots MP snubbed by PM over Gaza ceasefire callsA Scottish MP has been snubbed by the Prime Minister over his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. The MP wrote to the PM appealing for peace, but received no response and the job was given to a lower ranking official. The snub has been criticized for showing contempt for both Scotland and the Middle East. The SNP is likely to force a vote on a ceasefire in the House of Commons.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Terrorising WomanA woman wept with relief after her abusive ex-boyfriend was jailed for terrorising her. Ricky Coddington, who had a history of abusing former girlfriends, was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour and common assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison and received a restraining order.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Woman addresses killer driver in court after losing her mum in 118mph crashA woman who lost her mum in a horror 118mph crash bravely addressed the killer driver in court. Amanda Holmes, who survived the smash, told Trent Simm that the speed he was driving was 'unbelievably disgusting' and that her mother 'never stood a chance'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Sydney Sweeney Debuts as Spider-Woman in Madame Web TrailerEuphoria star Sydney Sweeney is seen in her Spider- Woman costume for the first time in the thrilling new trailer for Madame Web. The movie follows the story of Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains the ability to see into the future after a near-death experience. As she embraces her powers, she forms a connection with three other women, including Julia Carpenter, played by Sydney Sweeney.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Antrim woman campaigns to raise awareness of lung disease after losing fatherAn Antrim woman shares her story and campaigns to help others with COPD after losing her father to the disease. She aims to raise awareness and support other families affected by the condition.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

METROUK: Woman Left with Burns on Face After Laser Hair Removal Goes WrongA woman from South Africa suffered severe burns on her face after a laser hair removal procedure went wrong. Thobe Moyo, who has polycystic ovaries syndrome, had previously undergone successful treatments, but her most recent appointment at a new salon resulted in burns on her face and neck. Thobe has been covering her face with scarves and experiencing difficulty sleeping and living her life.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »