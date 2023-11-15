Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Terrorising Woman

A woman wept with relief after her abusive ex-boyfriend was jailed for terrorising her. For 14 months, Ricky Coddington abused Claire Wenham, threatened her, isolated her from her family, and forced her to quit her job. At the start of the relationship, Claire had no idea the 34-year-old was dangerous. Coddington had four previous convictions, all involving former girlfriends, but Claire did not know he was a serial abuser until he turned on her.
The toxic relationship came to an end in November 2022 when Coddington, of Speke, near Liverpool, deliberately crashed his car into Claire's vehicle after she left the home to go to a football game, Liverpool ECHO reports. Coddington denied controlling and coercive behaviour and common assault. However, he was found guilty after a trial in October and, at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, was sentenced to three years in prison. He was also hit with a restraining order which banned him from seeing Claire for a decade. Speaking about his erratic behaviour, she said: "He was like Jekyll and Hyde.
United Kingdom Headlines
