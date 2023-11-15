Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Terrorising Woman

A woman wept with relief after her abusive ex-boyfriend was jailed for terrorising her. For 14 months, Ricky Coddington abused Claire Wenham, threatened her, isolated her from her family, and forced her to quit her job. At the start of the relationship, Claire had no idea the 34-year-old was dangerous. Coddington had four previous convictions, all involving former girlfriends, but Claire did not know he was a serial abuser until he turned on her.

The toxic relationship came to an end in November 2022 when Coddington, of Speke, near Liverpool, deliberately crashed his car into Claire's vehicle after she left the home to go to a football game, Liverpool ECHO reports. Coddington denied controlling and coercive behaviour and common assault. However, he was found guilty after a trial in October and, at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, was sentenced to three years in prison. He was also hit with a restraining order which banned him from seeing Claire for a decade. Speaking about his erratic behaviour, she said: "He was like Jekyll and Hyde.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Woman who tattooed boyfriend’s name on forehead tells of ‘regret’ in updateAna Stanskovsky has made a big revelation on social media after going viral with her bizarre 'tattoo'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Shooting led to downfall of 'tax' gang who raided rivals' cannabis farmsThey have now been jailed for more than 90 years

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Suspected member of IS 'Beatles' Aine Davis jailed for terrorist offencesDavis has always denied being connected with The Beatles cell - so-called because of their British accents - which tortured and beheaded Western hostages in Syria.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Alleged 'IS Beatle' Aine Davis jailed for terrorism offences at Old BaileyAine Leslie Davis is suspected to be part of the so-called 'Beatles' IS group that killed Scot David Haines.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

LBC: 'ISIS Beatles' death squad member jailed for eight years after being found guilty in knicker-smuggling...A British Muslim man suspected of being an ISIS ‘Beatles’ member has today been sentenced to eight years in jail for a string of terror offences.

Source: LBC | Read more »

METROUK: Terrorist linked to 'ISIS Beatles' and knew Jihadi John jailedAine Davis pleaded guilty to three terrorism charges in the UK after being deported from Turkey.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »