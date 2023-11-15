Scots MP snubbed by PM over Gaza ceasefire calls

A Scots MP has revealed he was snubbed by the Prime Minister over calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Owen Thompson wrote to Rishi Sunak appealing for peace but the PM declined to respond and gave the job to a lower ranking official. Midlothian MP Thompson said the snub showed contempt for both the people of Scotland and the Middle East. It comes ahead of the SNP likely forcing a vote on a ceasefire in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The Nationalists submitted an amendment to the King's Speech last week which says that MPs "call on the Government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire." Midlothian MP Thompson said: “I am deeply disappointed that the Prime Minister has refused to give me the courtesy of a response. “It is a disgrace that he won’t even discuss this crisis which affects us all. “The suffering of people in Gaza is unimaginable as is the horror inflicted on Israel at the start of this awful conflict. “We have witnessed 30 days of bombing with more than 10,000 dead including 4,000 childre

