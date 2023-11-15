Starfield Beta on Steam Improves Graphics and Performance

In September, with no official DLSS or XeSS upscaling support, no HDR controls, an underwhelming graphics menu and weirdly poor performance - especially on Nvidia and Intel graphics cards. The latest Starfield beta on Steam looks to address a number of these issues, so we tested out the new version to see how the game has changed.
One of the biggest changes for Nvidia graphics cards owners is the official inclusion of DLSS 2 and DLSS 3, for image reconstruction and frame generation respectively. Weirdly, while DLSS uses Nvidia's preferred nomenclature (quality, balanced, performance), FSR upscaling still uses a percentage-based resolution slider which feels a little unintuitive for casual users. DLSS here performs as well as it did in the community mods available soon after the game was released, but as always it's more convenient (and likely more stable) to have these options built-in. FSR 2 quality has also improved, with less ghosting in some scenarios like ejected shell casings from your weapon, though it is still more artifact-prone than DLSS overall
