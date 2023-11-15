Antrim woman campaigns to raise awareness of lung disease after losing father

An Antrim woman, who lost her father to a debilitating lung disease five years ago, says she's now campaigning to help others with the condition. William Pedlow, known as Billy, passed away in January 2018, a decade after he was diagnosed with COPD, which affects over 43,000 people in Northern Ireland. His daughter Rebecca Boyle from Antrim has shared her story this World COPD Day in a bid to help other families and raise awareness of the disease.

