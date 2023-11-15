HEAD TOPICS

Antrim woman campaigns to raise awareness of lung disease after losing father

BelfastLive1 min.

An Antrim woman shares her story and campaigns to help others with COPD after losing her father to the disease. She aims to raise awareness and support other families affected by the condition.

Antrim, Woman, Campaign, Awareness, Lung Disease, COPD, Father, Support, Families

An Antrim woman, who lost her father to a debilitating lung disease five years ago, says she's now campaigning to help others with the condition. William Pedlow, known as Billy, passed away in January 2018, a decade after he was diagnosed with COPD, which affects over 43,000 people in Northern Ireland. His daughter Rebecca Boyle from Antrim has shared her story this World COPD Day in a bid to help other families and raise awareness of the disease.

