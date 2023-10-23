Watford's Sporting Director Cristiano Giaretta: A Figure of Suspicion

It’s not very often someone who has never kicked a ball, been manager or owned the club has attracted as much fan debate as Watford’s sporting director Cristiano Giaretta. The 55-year-old Italian joined the club in the summer of 2020 and ever since has been the generally silent member of the senior management team at the club. Often referred to by head coaches, chairman Scott Duxbury and even owner Gino Pozzo, Giaretta has been far more talked about than he has ever spoken himself.

Because of his appointment by the owner, his previous time spent working for him at Udinese and the fact he is generally seen and not heard has all contributed to Giaretta becoming a figure of suspicion for Watford fans. He’s often been a target for abuse too, generally when a player whose signing he has been involved in has not turned out to be a success. Yet perhaps much of the doubt and scorn directed at him is because nobody knows quite what a Watford sporting director does – and what makes him qualified to do i

