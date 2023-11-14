HEAD TOPICS

Woman Accidentally Orders £1,890 Cocktail Thinking It Was £18.90

A woman has claimed she was left red-faced after accidentally ordering a cocktail she thought was £18.90, only to discover it actually cost £1890. Lynsey Bennett, from Belfast, took to Tiktok to explain that her husband left her alone at the bar after getting the shocking bill - and claimed she almost got the bartender sacked. The tourist, who runs her own tanning company, claims she was enjoying a break at a swanky five-star hotel in London, when she and her husband headed to the bar for a drink. It's not clear where Lynsey was when she ordered the cocktail - called the 1890 - but a handful of cocktail bars in London, including the American Bar at The Savoy, have drinks costing more than £1,000. After explaining the mix-up, Lynsey says the bar waved her bill, leaving many people sceptical of her story

The tourist, who runs her own tanning company, claims she was enjoying a break at a swanky five-star hotel in London, when she and her husband headed to the bar for a drink.

It's not clear where Lynsey was when she ordered the cocktail - called the 1890 - but a handful of cocktail bars in London, including the American Bar at The Savoy, have drinks costing more than £1,000. After explaining the mix-up, Lynsey says the bar waved her bill, leaving many people sceptical of her story

