Cystic fibrosis patient warns stopping miracle drug would be 'a death sentence'

A cystic fibrosis patient whose life was saved by a miracle drug says plans to stop the NHS giving it to new patients would be 'a death sentence'. Hailey Mann was treated with medication Kaftrio after a Daily Record campaign to make it available to all. Hailey, now a healthy 27-year-old, had been close to death before getting the drug and has pleaded with health chiefs to continue approval for children who are not yet at the age to qualify for the drug.

Bosses want to withdraw the treatment for new CF patients – mostly children and young people – due to its costs of about £100,000 a year per patient for the NHS. Hailey said: 'It feels like such a backward step. I am living, breathing proof of how it works. They are revoking all the hard work which was done by campaigners to get this drug. It is absolutely awful. It makes me so angry. 'They will be handing these children a death sentence. I just can’t get my head around the possibility that the NHS could take away something so life-changing for everyone els

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: Cystic Fibrosis Campaigner Calls for Life-Extending Drugs to Remain Available on NHSA cystic fibrosis campaigner from Northern Ireland has added her voice to calls for life-extending drugs to still be made available on the NHS so that children battling this cruel disease can have a future.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Hailey’s Faux Freckles Look So Fresh On Autumn SkinHailey Bieber taking playful faux freckles beyond the summer months feels unexpected – and effective.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Humza Yousaf urged to sack Glasgow NHS leaders amid crushing homicide probeThe First Minister is facing fresh calls to remove the chief executives of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde after it is understood the health board was named as a suspect in the criminal investigation into the deaths of a number of patients.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Yousaf urged to sack NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde board amid homicide probe NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was named as a suspect in the criminal investigation into the deaths of a number of patients at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

LBC: Captain Tom Foundation slammed for 'damaging' NHS hero's brand, amid questions over book profitsThe Captain Tom Foundation has been criticised for damaging the brand of the NHS fundraiser who gave it its name, a charity lawyer has claimed.

Source: LBC | Read more »

METROUK: Cervical Cancer to be Eradicated in England by 2040, NHS Leader PromisesCervical cancer will be eradicated in England by 2040 an NHS leader has promised, saving thousands of women. England is one of the first countries in the world to set a deadline for defeating cervical cancer within the next two decades.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »