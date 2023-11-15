Sydney Sweeney Debuts as Spider-Woman in Madame Web Trailer

Euphoria bombshell Sydney Sweeney is seen in her clinging Spider-Woman gear for the first time in a blood-pumping new trailer for Madame Web. Dakota Johnson stars as the title superhero, who starts off as a normal New York City paramedic called Cassandra Webb. After suffering a near-death experience, however, Cassandra finds herself inexplicably endowed with an ability to see into the future.

As she begins to embrace her developing superpowers, she connects with three other women she has been linked to by mysterious chance. One of them is Sydney's character Julia Carpenter, a bespectacled busty blonde whose own journey lands her in a superhero uniform

