WHO loses contact with health workers in Gaza hospital as Israel conducts 'targeted' raid

WHO loses contact with health workers in Gaza hospital as Israel conducts 'targeted' raidSir Keir’s failure to call for a ceasefire means many Muslim Labour backers could abandon the party at the ballot box, i has been told It was a meeting designed to mend fences, to stem the tide of Labour councillors resigning over Sir Keir Starmer’s stance on Israel’s action in Gaza. The party was anxious to show it was, perhaps belatedly, taking their concerns seriously.

It had asked top brass, in the form of deputy leader, to try to reach a rapprochement with local politicians still furious at their leader's apparent backing for the Israeli siege of Gaza, and his refusal to call for a ceasefire. Instead, for Councillor Mustafa Desai, the 20-minute Zoom meeting that he and a group of Labour colleagues from Blackburn had pushed for with Ms Rayner was "the straw that broke the camel's back".

