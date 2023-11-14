Labour warns MPs of potential sack over Gaza ceasefire motion

Labour has warned that front bench MPs face the sack if they back a House of Commons motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Labour will put forward its own amendment to the King’s Speech to “reaffirm” the party’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A party spokesman said the wording of the amendment would address concerns on both sides of the Middle East conflict, including the lack of action by the Palestinian militant group Hamas to release about 240 hostages and the “scale of civilian casualties in Gaza”. The Opposition outfit has also confirmed it is “not going to be engaging” with the SNP’s amendment to the King’s Speech which demands a ceasefire. It comes after reports suggested Sir Keir could sack shadow ministers who vote in favour of any Commons motion calling for a ceasefire in the war

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İTVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İ NEWSPAPER: Latest Gaza-Israel news: Gaza’s main hospital ‘no longer functioning’ with babies’ lives at riskDozens of premature babies being treated at Al-Shifa hospital can’t be moved safely, an aid agency has warned

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Polls show Labour lead stretching after week of damaging infighting over pro-Gaza protests and Covid...Opinium found Keir Starmer 's advantage has grown from 15 points to 17 points over the past fortnight.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Polls show Labour lead stretching after week of damaging infighting over pro-Gaza protests and Covid...Opinium found Keir Starmer 's advantage has grown from 15 points to 17 points over the past fortnight.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: SNP won't sit by while the Tories and Labour allow carnage to unfold in GazaWriting in his fortnightly Daily Record column, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn calls on MPs to vote for a ceasefire when it comes to a vote this week.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel and Hamas dispute claims of Gaza hospital fuel offer - as 'babies among 12 dead'Officials in Israel say Hamas has blocked an offer of 300 litres of fuel to help the worsening situation in al Shifa hospital. Hamas denies the claim and says the quantity 'is not enough to operate hospital generators for more than 30 minutes'.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: As Israel fights on in Gaza its dilemma gets worseDoes it prioritise victory, civilians, hostages or relations with America?

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »