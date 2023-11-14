Hollyoaks Star Nick Pickard Arrives in Brisbane for I'm A Celebrity

Hollyoaks Nick Pickard is the ninth star to touch down in Brisbane Airport ahead of this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. The soapstar admitted he'd spoken fellow Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner - who finished in second place on last year's show - before heading out to compete. Arriving moments before Britney Spear's sister, Jamie Lynn, he confirmed: 'Yeah I had a chat with Owen about it.

' Hollyoaks' longest-serving star of 28 years revealed he has cut out alcohol for five weeks to prepare for the reality show and assured fans he was not quitting Hollyoaks for the opportunity. Speaking about his 25-year-old daughter, Ellie, he said: 'We've loved this show for years and I know she has always wanted me to do it

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart teases comeback after maternity leave 'The past 10 months have been everything I’ve dreamed of and more.'

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

LBC: Sports Secretary caught offside by Nick Ferrari as she can't name Rugby adviser she's met with twice in...Sport and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was left stumped by Nick Ferrari's rugby question.

Source: LBC | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: I’m A Celebrity contestants to perform on Masked Singer specialITV has launched a brand new I’m A Celebrity special of the Masked Singer, where A-listers will compete to sing their hearts out while dressed as iconic I'm a Celeb costumes

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Nigel Farage pictured in Australia ahead new series of I'm A CelebrityFormer UKIP leader was spotted at Brisbane Airport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk reunite at the Celebrity Poker Tournament...Just weeks after Bryan Cranston reunited with his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul at Drake's birthday party, he ran into a few more co-stars.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results: Krishnan Guru-Murthy is the seventh celebrity eliminated after...Krishnan Guru-Murthy latest to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after dance off with Angela Rippon.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »