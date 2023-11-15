MP accuses Labour Party of blocking hospital transformation

A row has broken out after an MP accused the Labour Party and the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council of attempting to block proposals to transform Shropshire's hospitals for the better. In an open letter to the Shropshire Star, Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, argued that voters will face "significant differences" between the two main parties on the NHS at the next election.

And he challenged the Labour Party to outline their alternatives to the "Future Fit" programme that is set to transform the county's healthcare provision. The Government and the NHS signed off on the latest stage of the proposals for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital Telford (PRH) last year. The £312 million scheme is set to see RSH become the base for the county's only 24-hour A&E department – currently both RSH and PRH offer the service. Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the two hospitals has also welcomed the decision to transform hospital services in Shropshir

