Rishi's Rwanda plan is unlawful: Government's flagship policy to send migrants to Africa blocked by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that the government's plan to send migrants arriving in the UK without permission to Rwanda is unlawful. The judges were ruling on whether Rwanda was a safe third country, as the government seeking to stem the tide of people arriving on small boats. It followed a ruling by the Court of Appeals against the government, which came after the High Court found that the Home Secretary's plan was lawful.

