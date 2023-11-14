Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner criticizes 'irresponsible landlords' for evicting tenants

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner says 'irresponsible landlords' are getting away with throwing people out of their home. ITV News has heard from some of those who have been left with no home and nowhere to go. Rayner says 'irresponsible landlords' are 'getting away with turfing people of out their home' because of the government’s delay in banning no-fault-evictions, and that Labour is 'putting them on notice.

' The Shadow Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary and deputy Labour leader said the use of Section 21 eviction notices was driving up homelessness and promised to ban them 'immediately' if the party wins the next election. Section 21 allows landlords to evict tenants who are not on fixed-term contracts without having to give a reason. Since 2019 the government has promised to ban Section 21 but reform has been delayed and Housing Secretary Michael Gove recently cast doubt on whether a ban would be brought before the next election, after insisting the courts needed to be reformed firs

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İTVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İ NEWSPAPER: Labour's Leader Faces Challenges and DysfunctionsThe article discusses the challenges and dysfunctions faced by the leader of the Labour party and the importance of recognizing the severity of the situation. It also highlights the value of experience in dealing with a tired government.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Strictly fans say Krishnan Guru-Murthy was 'robbed' after judges saved Angela Rippon despite her...The newsreader, 53, and his professional partner Lauren Oakley after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard and ending up in the dreaded dance off.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Strictly fans say Krishnan Guru-Murthy was 'robbed' after judges saved Angela Rippon despite her...The newsreader, 53, and his professional partner Lauren Oakley after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard and ending up in the dreaded dance off.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Strictly fans say Krishnan Guru-Murthy was 'robbed' after judges saved Angela Rippon despite her...The newsreader, 53, and his professional partner Lauren Oakley after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard and ending up in the dreaded dance off.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Labour dismisses Lord Cameron's electoral successes as an easy attack against Rishi Sunak Labour sources dismiss suggestions that Lord Cameron's historic electoral successes could threaten Rishi Sunak's claim to be the 'change candidate'. They argue that Lord Cameron's history offers an easy attack line for Labour in the election campaign.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Scottish First Minister and Deputy Accused of Misleading ParliamentFirst Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy have recently been accused of misleading parliament by opposition leaders. The Scottish Government published a timeline of its dealings with the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, revealing discrepancies in the previously stated dates of requests for WhatsApp messages. If found guilty, the ministers may be expected to resign.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »