USP30 Inhibition Shows Promise as a Disease-Modifying Therapy for Parkinson's Disease

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers investigated whether USP30 inhibition can serve as a disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson's disease (PD) by enhancing mitophagy and reducing α-synuclein (αSyn) pathology. The study found that knockout or inhibition of USP30 protected dopaminergic neurons in a Parkinson's disease mouse model.

Mitochondrial dysfunction and αSyn toxicity are key factors in PD, and targeting USP30 could potentially break the cycle of dysfunction and αSyn accumulation

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NEWSMEDİCAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: USP30 Inhibition as a Potential Therapy for Parkinson's DiseaseLoss of USP30 in knockout mice protects against behavioral deficits and leads to increased mitophagy, decreased phospho-S129 αSyn, and attenuation of SN dopaminergic neuronal loss induced by αSyn. These observations were recapitulated with a potent, selective, brain-penetrant USP30 inhibitor, MTX115325, with good drug-like properties.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Boy diagnosed with rare disease after years of testingA boy from Kirkby-in-Ashfield was diagnosed with the rare Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease after being tested for more than 70 conditions over seven years. The progressive neurological condition causes impaired movement and cognitive ability as well as delays in development.

Source: nottslive | Read more »

BİOMEDCENTRAL: Association between Ultra-Processed Foods Consumption and Cardiovascular Disease RiskThis study examines the association between ultra-processed foods consumption and cardiovascular disease risk. It also identifies plasma proteins associated with ultra-processed foods. The study includes 26,369 participants from the Swedish Malmö Diet and Cancer Study. Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to analyze the associations of ultra-processed foods intake with risks of cardiovascular disease. Linear regression models were used to identify the plasma proteins associated with ultra-processed foods intake.

Source: BioMedCentral | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study: Broccoli Sprouts Provide Stronger Protection Against Crohn's Disease SymptomsResearchers used a murine model to study the impact of broccoli sprouts on Crohn's disease symptoms. The study found that early life exposure to broccoli sprouts provided stronger protection against enterocolitis development in an immunological mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Antrim woman campaigns to raise awareness of lung disease after losing fatherAn Antrim woman shares her story and campaigns to help others with COPD after losing her father to the disease. She aims to raise awareness and support other families affected by the condition.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BİOMEDCENTRAL: Hepatitis B: A Major Cause of Liver Disease in AfricaThere are 82 million people living with hepatitis B (PLWHB) in the World Health Organization Africa region, where it is the main cause of liver disease. Effective vaccines have been available for over 40 years, yet there are 990,000 new infections annually, due to limited implementation of hepatitis B birth dose vaccination and antenatal tenofovir prophylaxis for highly viraemic women, which could eliminate mother-to-child transmission.

Source: BioMedCentral | Read more »