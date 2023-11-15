Murder investigation launched after doting dad found dead in Inverness

Forensic officers scoured a murder scene today as Police Scotland renewed an appeal for information over the death of a doting dad. Ross MacGillivray was found seriously injured in Inverness at around 12.10am on Sunday and was pronounced dead a short time later. The 36-year-old was discovered in a property in the city's St Ninian Drive. The murder probe into his death continues today and forensic officers were photographed at the scene this morning.

A blue tent has been erected in the front garden of the property. A forensic officer was also seen carrying an evidence bag. Police Scotland said the investigation is being led by officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team. Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall said: "Extensive enquiries remain ongoing into the death of Ross MacGillivray and we are continuing to appeal to the public for information which could help our investigation. "Incidents such as this are thankfully very rare in the Highlands and we fully appreciate the impact this tragedy has had in the local community and across Invernes

