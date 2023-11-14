Hepatitis B: A Major Cause of Liver Disease in Africa

There are 82 million people living with hepatitis B (PLWHB) in the World Health Organization Africa region, where it is the main cause of liver disease. Effective vaccines have been available for over 40 years, yet there are 990,000 new infections annually, due to limited implementation of hepatitis B birth dose vaccination and antenatal tenofovir prophylaxis for highly viraemic women, which could eliminate mother-to-child transmission.

Despite effective and cheap antiviral treatment which can suppress hepatitis B virus replication and reduce the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), ULN, family history of cirrhosis or HCC, or extrahepatic manifestations. A modelling study from China found that the most cost-effective approach strategy capable of meeting the WHO 2030 target of 65% reduction in mortality was to treat those aged 18–80 years with HBsAg-positive disease, regardless of ALT values, aiming for 80% coverage

