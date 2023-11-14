Study: Broccoli Sprouts Provide Stronger Protection Against Crohn's Disease Symptoms

In a recent study, researchers investigated the impact of broccoli sprouts on Crohn's disease symptoms using a murine model. The study found that early life exposure to broccoli sprouts provided stronger protection against enterocolitis development in an immunological mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease.

