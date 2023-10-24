Researchers Develop Autonomous System for Creating High-Quality Materials

Years of dedicated laboratory work are required to determine how to create materials of the highest quality for photonic and electronic applications. Researchers have now created an autonomous system that can determine how to synthesize “best-in-class” materials for specific uses in hours or days. The SmartDope system was created to solve a persistent problem when doping materials known as perovskite quantum dots to improve their qualities.

These doped quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals that you have introduced specific impurities to in a targeted way, which alters their optical and physicochemical properties. Milad Abolhasani, Study Corresponding Author and Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering, North Carolina State University He added, “These particular quantum dots are of interest because they hold promise for next generation photovoltaic devices and other photonic and optoelectronic device

