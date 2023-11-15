University lecturer denies shoplifting over £1,000 worth of goods

A university lecturer allegedly went on two shoplifting sprees which saw her steal over a thousand pounds' worth of Le Creuset cookware, 'high-value' steaks, wine and boutique gin, a court heard. Pauline Al Said, 33, of Southsea, Hampshire, was caught trying to take more than £500 worth of alcohol and gifts from a garden centre while armed with a de-tagging device, jurors were told.

When she was confronted by staff, her husband Mark Wheatcroft allegedly threatened to 'lay out' the store detective and then threw a punch at him. Prosecutors said Al Said was then caught by undercover security guards in a second shoplifting binge nine months later, with 33 thick-cut sirloin, rib eye and fillet steaks piled into her trolley in a branch of Marks & Spencer. Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Al Said denied two charges of theft while Wheatcroft denied one count of theft and one count of assault

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford Marks Remembrance Sunday with Parade and ServiceWatford marked Remembrance Sunday with a parade through the town centre and service at the Peace Memorial. Local organisations gathered to march in memory of armed services personnel. The parade was led by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, and involved various other organizations.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Marks and Spencer's Soft Touch Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper is a popular choice for ChristmasShoppers at Marks and Spencer have found an ideal jumper for Christmas that is not only cosy, but also a good price at £25. The Soft Touch Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper has almost 300 reviews, many of them boasting a whopping five stars.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Shirley Ballas marked down in dance competition due to stretch marksShirley Ballas, the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, reveals that she was once criticized and marked down in a dance competition because a judge found her stretch marks revolting. Despite being a ballroom veteran and Queen of Latin, Shirley faced challenges in her career. She shares her experience of receiving fierce criticism when she returned to dancing shortly after giving birth to her son in 1986.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Shoppers rave about Marks and Spencer's £39.50 winter coatFashion fans are loving the Recycled Thermowarmth™ Hooded Puffer Jacket from Marks and Spencer, which is described as warm but not bulky. The coat comes in five colours and various sizes.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Investigation into Deaths at Queen Elizabeth University HospitalMilly Main's death and the deaths of others at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital are under police investigation. Milly's mother, Kimberly Darroch, speaks about the emotional impact and the need for justice.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

BBCWESTSCOT: Visually impaired student concerned about lack of support for university dreamKaty Orr, a visually impaired student from Ayrshire, is concerned about the lack of support and transition planning for her university dream. She fears that without proper adjustments, she may fall behind in her studies.

Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »