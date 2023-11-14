Marks and Spencer's Soft Touch Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper is a popular choice for Christmas

Christmas jumpers are getting more popular as the big day is just over a month away. But not everybody wants to wear a penguin on their clothes and would rather opt for something simple that will keep them warm, and they can wear throughout the year. And it seems that shoppers at Marks and Spencer have found an ideal jumper that is not only cosy, but a good price too at £25. From the M&S Collection, the retailer is selling their Soft Touch Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper.

It currently costs £25 so if you have a leftover M&S voucher, now could be the time to use it and get it cheaper. READ MORE: Shark's early Black Friday deals with up to £230 off cordless vacuums READ MORE: Amazon Black Friday 2023 - when sale will go live and what to expect The Soft Touch Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper. has almost 300 reviews, many of them boasting a whopping five stars. The colours include Oatmeal, Black, Dark Grey, Bitter Chocolate, Medium Violet, Blue, Sapphire and Green. The sizes also vary with the options of extra small, small, medium, large and extra large availabl

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Plymouth boss Schumacher hails Farke touch of class in Leeds United defeatLeeds beat Plymouth 2-1 but Argyle made an impression on Daniel Farke

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: M&S shoppers say 'soft' £29 jumper in four colours is 'very warm' on cold days Fashion fans have been hailing the winter jumper that they say 'looks more expensive'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

FULLFACT: Poll Shows Public Thinks Police Are Being Too Soft on Pro-Palestinian ProtestersConservative MP Danny Kruger said that a poll showed by “two to one” the public feel police are “too soft” on pro-Palestinian protesters. That doesn’t fully explain what a recent YouGov poll found. We’ve looked at the numbers.

Source: FullFact | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: 'Super soft' teddy fleece duvet set Amazon shoppers say is 'winter must have'Keeping cosy without breaking the bank can be tricky during winter but Amazon shoppers reckon they have found the perfect bedding set to help out.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford Marks Remembrance Sunday with Parade and ServiceWatford marked Remembrance Sunday with a parade through the town centre and service at the Peace Memorial. Local organisations gathered to march in memory of armed services personnel. The parade was led by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, and involved various other organizations.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: First Dates' Fred Sirieix becomes the latest star to touch down in Brisbane ahead of I'm A Celeb as...First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, became the latest campmate to touch down at Brisbane Airport on Monday and told MailOnline that he 'doesn't know' how he'll cope with the snakes and spiders in camp.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »