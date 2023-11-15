Shirley Ballas marked down in dance competition due to stretch marks

Shirley Ballas says she was once marked down in a dance competition because an overly critical judge took umbrage with her stretch marks. The Strictly Come Dancing head judge, 63, is a ballroom veteran and also dubbed Queen of Latin - but times haven't always been easy. Speaking to the Radio Times podcast, Shirley admitted she received fierce criticism when she returned to dance floor six weeks after giving birth to son Mark, her only child, in 1986.

She said: 'It wasn't like it is today where everybody's got to walk on an eggshell to tell you something. 'I went back to dancing six weeks after having my baby. I was told: 'I marked you third as I refuse to look at the stretch marks on your back. I find it revolting

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Strictly fans say Krishnan Guru-Murthy was 'robbed' after judges saved Angela Rippon despite her...The newsreader, 53, and his professional partner Lauren Oakley after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard and ending up in the dreaded dance off.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Strictly 2023 star clarifies romance after kiss and 'confirmation'So sweet.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Strictly fans ask 'where' over missing star despite 'tears' during results showThere was a tear-jerking start to Sunday night's (November 12) results show as they marked Remembrance Day

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Strictly star sparks concern for 'worried' fans with appearance before responseSome were left asking if the celebrity was 'ok' after they didn't appear themselves during the latest episode of the BBC dance show

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Strictly star responds after 'emotional' appearance sparks concern from fans Strictly Come Dancing fans were concerned for Layton Williams as they felt he wasn't his usual self following his performance in the Argentine Tango with Nikita Kuzmin

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

METROUK: Real life couple mark special Strictly Come Dancing anniversaryThe couple owe their romance to this programme...

Source: MetroUK | Read more »