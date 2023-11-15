Shoppers rave about Marks and Spencer's £39.50 winter coat

Marks and Spencer shoppers are raving about the retailers clothing in recent years thanks to their trendy boots, jackets and dresses. And as we are coming into the colder months, the search for the perfect winter coat is on. And it seems fashion fans are snapping up a £39.50 winter coat, the Recycled Thermowarmth™ Hooded Puffer Jacket, which shoppers say is the perfect mix of 'warm but not bulky'. The M&S Collection coat comes in five colours.

This includes Black, Red, Beige, Chocolate Brown and Midnight Navy. The Recycled Thermowarmth™ Hooded Puffer Jacket costs £39.50 coat and as well as a range of different colours, the jacket also comes in a range of sizes between 6 and 24

