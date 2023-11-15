Remembering Steve Irwin: The Legacy of the 'Crocodile Hunter'

He was a legend in his own lifetime. And as November 15 marks Steve Irwin Day, Daily Mail Australia looks back at the legacy of the wildlife conservationist known around the world as the 'Crocodile Hunter'. Steve died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef.

Following his death, Steve's family, including his daughter Bindi, 25, widow Terri, 59, son Robert, 19, and son-in-law Chandler Powell, 27, have continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo. It was Steve's father, Bob, 83, who built the iconic Queensland zoo from the ground up in 1970 and passed it on to his late son and his wife Terri in 1992.

