Photographer Captures Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Legacy Through Iconic Collars

Photographer Elinor Carucci tells the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy through a new photography book featuring the late justice's iconic collars. On Sept. 18, 2020, we were visiting my Aunt Esther in Kew Gardens, Queens, for Rosh Hashanah when we heard about the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. My 16-year-old daughter Emmanuelle—a queer, hard-core feminist, and mountain of emotions—could not stop crying.
Even though we knew that Judge Ginsburg was 87 years old, and battling pancreatic cancer, we were still shocked. We thought she would live forever. Emmanuelle cried for most of the F train ride home to our stop at 23rd Street in Chelsea. I tried to comfort her. We talked about how Ginsburg touched so many aspects of our lives—as a Jew, a woman, a New Yorker, a feminist, and a fighter for the issues we care about deeply: LGBTQ rights; gender and racial equality; and reproductive and parental right
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: LBC | Read more »
Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »
Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »