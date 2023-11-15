Intermarché-Circus-Wanty riders fined and ordered to attend educational course for racist gesture

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty riders Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen have been fined by the UCI and ordered to attend an educational course on “the fight against discrimination”, a month after Thijssen posted a photo on Instagram of his younger teammate making a racist gesture while at a stage race in China, prompting the Belgian team to withdraw the pair from the event.

