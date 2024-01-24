Passive investment is a simple process that allows investors to buy cheap market trackers instead of trying to beat the market. Fund managers are not happy with its rise as it complicates investing. In December, passive funds surpassed active funds in net assets for the first time.





ftenergy » / 🏆 47. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rise in child-on-child abuse driven by access to violent pornography and smart phonesMore than half of child sexual abuse offences recorded in 2022 were committed by other children, new figures reveal. Police say the rise of child-on-child abuse is fuelled by access to violent pornography and smart phones. it is a partial report, most of sexual crimes are committed by so-called elites, ranging from fieid of biz to politics, all around the world.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

The Rise of Tea-Based Non-Alcoholic DrinksTea-based non-alcoholic drinks, such as kombuchas and sparkling teas, are gaining popularity due to their complexity and food-matching capabilities.

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Blizzard Introduces Self-Healing Ability for Tanks and DPS Heroes in Overwatch 2Blizzard is making significant changes to the gameplay of Overwatch 2. Tanks and DPS heroes will now have a passive ability to heal themselves, reducing their reliance on support. This change will be implemented in season 9.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

VESA Updates DisplayPort Specification to v2.1aVESA has updated the DisplayPort specification to v2.1a, replacing the DP40 cable spec with DP54, allowing up to 8K 240Hz resolutions in 2m passive cables. The specification details how images can be sent from a source to a sink via a four lane digital connection.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

French Government's Ruling May Force Pan-European Funds to Divest from Fossil FuelsPan-European funds may be required to sell their fossil fuel holdings due to a ruling by the French government, potentially resulting in billions of euros worth of divestments. Starting from 2025, funds operating under France's socially responsible ISR label will be prohibited from investing in companies involved in new hydrocarbon projects or the exploitation of coal and unconventional hydrocarbons. The broad scope of the regulations is expected to significantly impact ESG fund portfolios.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Asia's Enthusiasm Creates 24-Hour Retail Market for US-Listed CompaniesActivity in the overnight period for US-listed companies has risen sharply this year, driven by demand from smaller investors in Asia and Europe. New York remains the world's home for share trading as the benchmark S&P 500 continues to rise and attract initial public offerings. Blue Ocean Technologies, the main regulated trading venue for individual US stocks overnight, experienced a record session with 40.6mn shares worth $405mn changing hands earlier this month.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »