The Rise of Tea-Based Non-Alcoholic Drinks

I’m increasingly of the view that a lot of the best and most grown-up-tasting non-alcs are those based on tea: kombuchas, sparkling teas and botanical blends built around Camellia sinensis. They tend to have a complexity, nuance and structure you just don’t find in regular soft drinks. Some tea-based drinks, like kombucha, are fermented, which gives the end result a lively fizz and tangy pungency (some also contain a trace of alcohol – all the ones here, except Ama, are 0.

5 per cent abv or less, which is less than many loaves of bread). Some, like Saicho, are simply made with a cold infusion of very-high‑quality leaves – a gentle extraction process that helps to preserve the tea’s fruity, floral and woody notes. Others are made using a mixture of both techniques. Tea-based drinks often have a wine-like acidity and tannin that makes them great for food-matching. And the range of styles is huge





