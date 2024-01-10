Rise in child-on-child abuse driven by access to violent pornography and smart phones

More than half of child sexual abuse offences recorded in 2022 were committed by other children, new figures reveal. Police say the rise of child-on-child abuse is fuelled by access to violent pornography and smart phones. Data from 42 police forces in England and Wales shows that a total of 106,984 child sexual abuse offences were reported in 2022, up 7.6% on the previous year and more than five times the just over 20,000 recorded in 2013.

The landmark report found 52% involved a child aged 10 to 17 as a suspect or perpetrator, up from a third in 2013. Researchers said a four-year-old child, who uploaded an indecent image of a sibling to the internet using a smart phone, was the youngest reported to police. Ian Critchley, the national policing lead for child abuse protection and investigation, said officers don't want to 'criminalise a generation of young people' for taking and sharing images within consensual relationships or 'sexting'. But the data shows a rise in both direct physical abuse and crimes involving indecent image





