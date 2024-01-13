VESA Updates DisplayPort Specification to v2.1a

Organisation is a huge group of electronics and semiconductor manufacturers that work together to create various standards for the industry to follow. DisplayPort is perhaps its most well-known technology these days and VESA has just updated the specification to v2.1a with the main change replacing the DP40 cable spec with DP54, which allows up to 8K 240Hz resolutions in 2m passive cables. It's big improvement but it actually doesn't matter.

The DisplayPort specification details how images can be sent from a source (e.g. graphics card) to a sink (e.g. monitors) via a four lane digital connection. Various signalling modes can be used, depending on what version of DisplayPort the sink and source both support. In the case of DP1.4, the most common configuration that's currently used, the fastest mode is HBR3 (high bit rate), transmitting data at up to 8.1Gbps per lane. Three extra modes were added with DisplayPort 2.0, namely UHBR10, UHBR13.5, and UHBR20. In the case of the latter, each lane offers a peak transmission rate of 20Gbps, as the name suggest





