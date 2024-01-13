Blizzard Introduces Self-Healing Ability for Tanks and DPS Heroes in Overwatch 2

Blizzard is making significant changes to the gameplay of Overwatch 2. Tanks and DPS heroes will now have a passive ability to heal themselves, reducing their reliance on support. This change will be implemented in season 9. More details about reducing damage spikes in combat will be provided in a future blog post. The recent introduction of the tank hero Mauga caused imbalance in matches due to his extreme killing power. The only solution was to play as Mauga.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: pcgamer » / 🏆 38. in UK
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Waking Up from a Seven-Year HangoverA personal story of a young professional's journey through various jobs and self-discovery.
Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »
Actofive Introduces Signature X Pinion Crankset Upgrade for Gearbox BikesActofive has launched the Signature X Pinion crankset upgrade for Pinion gearbox bikes, offering customization options and a more stylish look. The upgrade cranks are lighter and available in different colors.
Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »
FIA Introduces New Regulations to Discourage Review RequestsThe FIA has implemented new regulations to discourage teams from pursuing review requests by reducing the submission window and introducing a fee. The new regulations apply to all FIA-sanctioned racing series, including Formula 1.
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »
Whipsaw Introduces Arc Sauna for Maximum RelaxationWhipsaw has collaborated with wellness specialist Ancient Ritual to create the Arc Sauna, a new concept that combines traditional elements of sauna with innovative technology for ultimate relaxation.
Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »
Microsoft Introduces New Copilot Key to Transform PC KeyboardsMicrosoft is set to introduce a new Copilot key on PC keyboards, marking the first significant change in nearly three decades. The key aims to facilitate a shift towards a more personal and intelligent computing future with seamless integration of AI into Windows.
Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »