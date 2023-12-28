French Government's Ruling May Force Pan-European Funds to Divest from Fossil Fuels

Pan-European funds claiming to invest on an environmental, social and governance basis may need to sell all their fossil fuel holdings following a ruling by the French government. The move could lead to billions of euros worth of forced divestments over the course of 2024.

France has ruled that funds operating under its “socially responsible” ISR label will, from the start of 2025, be barred from investing in any companies that launch new hydrocarbon exploration, exploitation or refining projects. Companies that exploit coal or “unconventional” hydrocarbons will also be off limits. The sweeping nature of the new regulations is likely to radically reshape ESG fund portfolios. “It is fair to assume that virtually every company focused on oil and gas exploration, production and refining is continuously looking to expand its oil and gas activities,” said Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningsta





