Loyalists collect letters urging DUP to maintain Stormont boycott

Letters signed by members of the loyalist community urging the DUP to maintain its Stormont boycott are being collected from unionist areas in Northern Ireland ahead of a planned batch delivery to the party. The ‘Keep Your Word’ template letters have been produced by loyalist advocacy group Let’s Talk Loyalism as part of its campaign against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The initiative has been launched amid concern within sections of loyalism about the prospect of the DUP agreeing to drop its blockade on devolution and return to powersharing. The party has maintained an almost two-year boycott of the Stormont institutions in protest at the Brexit-linked economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The DUP has been involved in protracted talks with the Government aimed at securing concessions on the arrangements that would address its concerns around trade and sovereignt





