Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

At a time when remakes and reboots and prequels and schmequels abound, the news that Scott Pilgrim would be returning in a new animated show didn't exactly blow us away, Shōnen-style. After all, how many times can Scott fight the same seven exes who still have a thing for his crush, Ramona Flowers? Like, she's cool and all, but get over it already.

It hasn't been that long since Edgar Wright's movie adaptation became a cult classic for good reason, and the Ubisoft game that followed also mined a lot of enjoyment out of Bryan Lee O'Malley's original comics too. So what else is there to say when it comes to Scott's story? Isn't it time to let that poor Pilgrim rest his weary feet? Actually, no, it turns out. Because yes, the show is animated in O'Malley's signature style and sure, the original movie cast are all reprising their roles, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and megastars like Chris Evans and Brie Larson. But make no mistake. Takes Off is not just a rerun. Not by any means

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DİGİTALSPY »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Ridley Scott's Napoleon biopic slammed by French criticsFrench critics have criticized Ridley Scott's Napoleon biopic as 'deeply clumsy' and 'boring', with accusations of historical inaccuracy and anti-French sentiment. Despite positive reviews in Britain and the US, the film has faced backlash in France for its portrayal of the French emperor.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Julianne Moore Takes on Controversial Role in New FilmJulianne Moore stars as a convicted sex offender in her latest film, which is based on real-life tabloid headlines. The director admits feeling uncomfortable with the subject matter. Moore considers this role to be the riskiest of her career.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Londoner takes extreme day trip to Milan and recommends it to othersLondoner Ehteshan Hanifa, 29, jetted off to Milan for a day trip and recommends the experience to others. This trend of 'extreme day tripping' is becoming increasingly popular among those unable to take time off work and with a tight budget.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: Dolly Alderton's New Novel Takes a Surprising TurnDolly Alderton, known for her relatable and witty writing on female experiences, surprises readers with her new novel told from a male perspective. The book follows Andy, a mediocre comedian, as he deals with heartbreak after his girlfriend leaves him. Alderton's novel offers a sharp examination of being newly single at 35.

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Kendall Jenner Takes Over Snow-Making Duties on Set of Holiday Campaign ShootKendall Jenner grabs hold of the hose shooting snowflakes on to the street during the JACQUEMUS 'GUIRLANDE' holiday campaign shoot in Los Angeles. She wears a 100% Lambskin ensemble and keeps her make-up minimal for the shoot.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: Oil Traders' Bearish Positioning Leads to Market Sell-OffThe bearish positioning of oil traders in recent weeks has led to a sell-off on the market as speculators reduced bullish bets amid resurfaced concerns about the global economy and oil demand.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »