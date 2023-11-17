British actor's mum writes critically-acclaimed play to combat typecasting

A British actor has revealed how his mum stepped in to help after he grew frustrated with being offered 'terrorist or drug dealer' roles - by taking a playwrighting course and then penning him a now critically-acclaimed part. Jazz Lintott, 37, plays 1970s boxer Frankie Lucas in the play Going for Gold, which was written by his mother Lisa Lintott, who felt her son deserved more fulfilling roles.

After Lisa finished her playwriting course at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, she put pen to paper and wrote Going for Gold, with the mother-and-son then crowdfunding £20,000 to get the play from script to stage. Last month, Lintott was named best actor for the portrayal at the British Black Theatre Awards, while his mum's work scooped best play - and Going for Gold is now set for a London and national tour in 2024. Appearing on Woman's Hour this week, the pair spoke about how the younger Lintott had found himself being typecas

