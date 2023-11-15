Londoner takes extreme day trip to Milan and recommends it to others

For just £27, he jetted off to Milan at 5:45am and returned to London by 8:30pm. READ MORE:Winter is creeping in and bringing with it the dreaded seasonable blues - meaning many Brits are dreaming of jetting off somewhere sunny to escape the UK's grey skies. For those unable to book time off work, and are working with a tight budget, a day trip abroad could be the perfect solution.

Sounds impossible? It's not - it's an increasingly popular trend known as 'extreme day tripping' - and it's exactly what Londoner Ehteshan Hanifa, 29, decided to do. His verdict? He 'couldn't recommend it enough' to others. Ehteshan, who goes by @EttyTweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared his experience online last week, prompting others to want to do the same thin

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE YORKSHİRE POST: UK's kindest person: Sebbie Hall takes title after thousands of selfless actsSebbie Hall has been named the UK's kindest person for thousands of selfless acts

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

METROUK: Adam Azim speaks out on Keyshawn Davis and Teofimo Lopez hopes ahead of title fightThe 21-year-old takes on Franck Petitjean for the European title on Saturday.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Coronation Street's Bernie Winter Faces Heartbreak as Son's Illness Takes a Devastating TurnCoronation Street actress Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie Winter, opens up about her character's emotional storyline as her son is diagnosed with a life-limiting disease.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Scott Pilgrim fans can attend Netflix screening in Manchester this weekScott Pilgrim Takes Off sees the original cast reunite for a new animated series which drops on Netflix this Friday

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: ITV I'm A Celeb's Fred Sirieix takes swipe at Nigel Farage as past feud unveiledFred made the comment at the airport when he arrived in Brisbane.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Princes Diana’s Final Summer Reflected A Royal In Control Of Her Own Style NarrativeBritish Vogue takes a closer look at Princess Diana’s style during the summer before Princess of Wales’s death on 31 August 1997.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »