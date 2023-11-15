HEAD TOPICS

Londoner takes extreme day trip to Milan and recommends it to others

DailyMailUK1 min.

Londoner Ehteshan Hanifa, 29, jetted off to Milan for a day trip and recommends the experience to others. This trend of 'extreme day tripping' is becoming increasingly popular among those unable to take time off work and with a tight budget.

London, Milan, Day Trip, Extreme Day Tripping, Budget Travel

For just £27, he jetted off to Milan at 5:45am and returned to London by 8:30pm. READ MORE:Winter is creeping in and bringing with it the dreaded seasonable blues - meaning many Brits are dreaming of jetting off somewhere sunny to escape the UK's grey skies. For those unable to book time off work, and are working with a tight budget, a day trip abroad could be the perfect solution.

Sounds impossible? It's not - it's an increasingly popular trend known as 'extreme day tripping' - and it's exactly what Londoner Ehteshan Hanifa, 29, decided to do. His verdict? He 'couldn't recommend it enough' to others. Ehteshan, who goes by @EttyTweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared his experience online last week, prompting others to want to do the same thin

