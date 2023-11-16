Ridley Scott's Napoleon biopic slammed by French critics

Director Ridley Scott has slammed critics for highlighting 'historical inaccuracy'. But French critics have dragged the film and portrayal of Napoleon as 'boring'French critics have slammed Ridley Scott's long-awaited Napoleon biopic as 'deeply clumsy' and 'boring' as the film premiered in Paris this week. Despite garnering glowing reviews in Britain and the US, the epic starring Joaquin Phoenix as the marauding French emperor has riled critics on the continent.

Historian Patrice Gueniffey, writing in Le Point, slammed the film as 'the film of an Englishman... very anti-French' and criticised the director for having 'wokist biases'. A reviewer for GQ said the film left them 'bored', adding there was something 'clumsy' but 'unintentionally funny' about seeing French soldiers shout 'Vive la France' with American accents. Le Figaro said the film should be renamed 'Barbie and Ken under the Empire' and added that Napoleon is portrayed as a 'sentimental brute with a gun in hand and quick to shed a tear

