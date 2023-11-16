Kendall Jenner Takes Over Snow-Making Duties on Set of Holiday Campaign Shoot

Kendall Jenner completely took over snow-making duties while on the 70F-degree, Los Angeles set of the JACQUEMUS 'GUIRLANDE' holiday campaign shoot on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Society Management Model beamed as she grabbed hold of the hose shooting snowflakes on to the street in order to make the sunny California landscape look a bit merrier ahead of the Christmas season.

Kendall was scantily clad in a far-from-wintery 100% Lambskin ensemble consisting of €1,700 'Le Bandeau Pilou' top, €1,700 'La Jupe Pilou' mini-skirt, and €1,200 'Les Bottes Pilou' boots. As usual, the 818 Tequila founder kept her make-up minimal and wore her middle-parted brunette locks down for the shoot. Kendall was surrounded by several crew members including photographer Drew Vickers, stylist Malina Joseph, hairstylist Holli Smith, and her longtime make-up artist Mary Phillip

